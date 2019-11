LUBBOCK, Texas — Joel Ntambwe will not see the court for Texas Tech this season.

ESPN’s Jay Bilas reported Thursday that the NCAA did not grant Ntambwe a waiver, making him ineligible to play this season. Ntambwe will have to redshirt and will be eligible for 2020-21.

Ntambwe transferred from UNLV to Texas Tech in the offseason. The Congo native averaged 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds as a freshman in Las Vegas before opting to transfer. He will be a sophomore in 2020-21.