Reports: Davide Moretti leaves Texas Tech to play professionally in Italy

MILAN — Davide Moretti has reportedly accepted an offer from an Italian professional team, ending his Texas Tech career.

According to a report by basketball website Sportando, Moretti signed a multi-year deal with Olimpia Milano, an Italian basketball team which has won the Serie A championship in three of the last six completed seasons.

European basketball agent Misko Raznatovic tweeted out that Moretti was his newest client.

Davide Moretti, Italian guard and one of the best European players in NCAA, who played last 3 seasons for Texas Tech is our new client!

Our anninversary gift! 😄😄😄#BeoBasket #25years — Misko4Raznatovic (@MiskoRaznatovic) May 23, 2020

In three seasons as a Red Raider, Moretti averaged 9.1 points per game on 39.9 percent 3-point shooting. His most productive season came in 2019-20, when he scored 13 points per game.

The Bologna, Italy native was an integral part of Texas Tech’s run to the NCAA Championship Game in 2019, knocking down clutch shots in significant Red Raider wins.

Without Moretti, Texas Tech loses important leadership and shooting. Kyler Edwards is the only remaining player that saw significant minutes during the 2019 March Madness run, and Moretti’s deadly 3-point stroke opened up space in Chris Beard’s offense.

Jahmi’us Ramsey declared for the NBA Draft in April. Unless he withdraws, the Red Raiders will have lost both of last year’s leading scorers.

Everythinglubbock.com has reached out to Texas Tech for confirmation of these reports, but the school said it has no statement at this time.