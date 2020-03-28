Reports: Texas Tech basketball assistant Brian Burg accepts head coaching job at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Georgia — According to multiple reports, Texas Tech basketball assistant Brian Burg has taken the head coaching position at Georgia Southern.

Burg came to Texas Tech from Arkansas-Little Rock with Chris Beard in 2016. He served as the Red Raiders’ chief of staff from 2016-2018, and was an assistant coach for the past two seasons.

Texas Tech’s website describes Burg as “a tireless worker who is described as one of the nation’s top recruiters by his peers.”

Before his stint at Little Rock, Burg was an assistant coach at Campbell and North Carolina Central.

At Georgia Southern, he will take over a program that went 20-13 last season and finished tied for fourth place in the Sun Belt.