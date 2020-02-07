Reports: Texas Tech expected to hire LSU’s Kevin Cosgrove to coach linebackers

MADISON, WI – SEPTEMBER 21: Linebacker Broderick Williams #27 of the Wisconsin Badgers listens to defensive coordinator Kevin Cosgrove during the NCAA football game against the Arizona Wildcats on September 21, 2002 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers won 31-10. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech football is expected to hire LSU defensive analyst Kevin Cosgrove to be its linebackers coach, Sports Illustrated first reported Friday.

The linebackers coach position is open after former University of Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando was hired in January, before leaving weeks later to become USC’s defensive coordinator.

Related story: https://www.everythinglubbock.com/sports/red-raider-nation/todd-orlando-no-longer-on-texas-techs-staff/

In Cosgrove, the Red Raiders are getting someone with 39 years of coaching experience. From 1995-2003, he was the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, helping lead the Badgers to two Rose Bowl victories. He served the same role for Nebraska in the four following seasons.

After leaving Nebraska, he worked defensive coordinator jobs at Minnesota, Akron and New Mexico before going to LSU as an analyst.