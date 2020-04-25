Reports: TTU OL Terence Steele inks deal with Cowboys

DALLAS — Former Texas Tech offensive lineman Terence Steele is staying in Texas, signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys, according multiple reports.

Terence Steele- OT Texas Tech has signed with the Cowboys as a free agent — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 25, 2020

Steele was a four year starter at tackle for Texas Tech, playing right tackle for the majority of his career..

He was not selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, and will have to make the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent signing.

Texas Tech had two players selected during the drafted: the Seattle Seahawks to linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round and the Baltimore Ravens took defensive lineman Broderick Washington in the fifth round.