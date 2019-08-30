Robert Dugger shines in second start for Marlins

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 29: Robert Dugger #64 of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Marlins Park on August 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FL — Former Texas Tech pitcher Robert Dugger fared much better in his second Major League start for the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

Robert Dugger had e v e r y t h i n g working in his Marlins Park debut 🔥🔥🔥



7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HR (106 pitches)

Dugger allowed just two unearned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven in seven ininngs of work against Cincinnati.

The rookie right-hander surrendered a two-out, two-run home run to the Reds’ Astrides Aquino in the first inning after a Lewis Brinson fielding error.

Dugger left the game with a 3-2 lead, but the Reds would tie the game up in the the eighth. The Marlins would win 4-3 in 12 innings thanks to a walk-off home run.

Dugger gave up a home run on his first Major League pitch against the New York Mets back on Aug. 5. He gave up six runs in five innings in the loss to the Mets.