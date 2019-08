NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 05: Robert Dugger #64 of the Miami Marlins makes his major league debut against the New York Mets during their game at Citi Field on August 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Former Texas Tech pitcher Robert Dugger made his Major League Baseball debut as the starting pitcher for the Miami Marlins on Monday against the New York Mets.

Dugger pitched five innings and gave up six earned runs in the 6-2 loss. The right-handed rookie gave up a lead-off home run to Jeff McNeill on his first pitch in the majors.

He also finished with three strikeouts included two against Pete Alonzo.

Dugger, 24, became the 30th Red Raider to make his major league debut.