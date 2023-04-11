LUBBOCK, Texas – Nearly a month after entering the transfer portal, Robert Jennings had decided to return to Texas Tech.

The sophomore forward tweeted the news on Tuesday.

Jennings was scheduled to visit Virginia this weekend, but will instead return for a second season with the Red Raiders. He played in 30 games and started four last season. He scored a career-high eight points three times in wins over Houston Christian, Louisville, and Oklahoma.

Jennings was one of five Red Raiders to enter the portal. Fardaws Aimaq recently announce he’ll transfer to California. Daniel Batcho, KJ Allen, and Elijah Fisher have yet to make an announcement on their playing futures.