Rombach, Jung win weekly Big 12 awards

LUBBOCK, Texas — Nate Rombach was named the Big 12 Player of the Week and Jace Jung was given the conference’s Newcomer of the Week after No. 3 Texas Tech went 4-0 on its opening weekend.

Rombach started off the season red-hot, getting hits in seven of his 14 at-bats and launching five home runs. His other two hits were doubles.

He’s tied with Tennessee Tech’s Jason Hinchman for the NCAA lead in homers.

Jung started his college career with a bang, going 8-16 on the weekend with two doubles and two homers. He also looked impressive defensively at third base.

Both players hit well with men on base, as Rombach notched 15 RBIs and Jung totaled 13. Those totals are good for second and third place in college baseball this season, respectively.