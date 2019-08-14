Breaking News
Round Rock Classic schedule announced

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Round Rock Classic has announced game times and match ups for the inaugural event taking place February 21-23 at Dell Diamond.

Texas Tech faces Tennessee on Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m., then Stanford on Saturday at 6 p.m., and wraps up with former Houston on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Here’s the entire schedule for the event:


Friday, Feb 21

Stanford vs Houston – 3:00pm

Texas Tech vs Tennessee – 7:00pm

Saturday, Feb 22

Tennessee vs Houston – 2:00pm

Stanford vs Texas Tech – 6:00pm

Sunday, Feb 23

Tennessee vs Stanford – 11:00am

Houston vs Texas Tech – 3:00pm

*Home team is listed second

All games are set to broadcast live via FloSports with post-game press conferences to take place via Facebook Live.

Advanced Tickets are available now at roundrockclassic.net.

