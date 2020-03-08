Rumfield’s walk-off completes comeback for No. 2 Texas Tech baseball

LUBBOCK, Texas — T.J. Rumfield hit a walk-off double as No. 2 Texas Tech came back to beat Rice for the second straight day.

The Red Raiders trailed from the top of the first inning to the bottom of the ninth, but used late-gamer magic to pull out the 7-6 win. Texas Tech improved to 16-1 with the win.

Down 6-4 in the ninth inning, each of the Red Raiders first three hitters reached base, loading the bases with no one out for Jace Jung. Jung walked to drive in one run, and Nate Rombach tied the game on the next at-bat with a sac fly.

With the winning run on second base, Rice’s Ryan Rickett retired Dru Baker and Max Marusak to end the frame.

Micah Dallas and Rickett traded 1-2-3 innings in the 10th, and Dallas stranded a two-out single in the top of the 11th. Brian Klein led off the bottom of the 11th with a walk, and Rumfield won it with a double.

Rumfield was pinch hitting for Parker Kelly. The double improved his average on the season to a scalding .458.

Dallas was one of seven Texas Tech relievers to pitch in the game. The bullpen had to rescue the game after a rough outing by Austin Becker. Rice grabbed an early lead for the second game in a row, scoring four runs in the first inning off of Becker.

Becker was the second straight Texas Tech starter to struggle. Bryce Bonnin gave up six runs on Saturday, and Becker walked four batters and recorded just one out before getting pulled.

Texas Tech’s bullpen allowed two runs (one earned) in 9.2 innings. Andrew Devine stopped the bleeding in the first and pitched two more scoreless innings afterwards.

Offensively, Texas Tech could just get two runs across against Rice starter Drake Greenwood. Cal Conley had each of TTU’s first two RBIs, hitting a run-scoring double in the first inning and an RBI ground out in the fifth.

Down 5-2 in the seventh inning, the Red Raiders loaded the bases with one out, but Cole Stilwell grounded into a double play, ending the threat.

Rice scored an insurance run in the top of the eighth, but Texas Tech scored two of its own on a two-run single by Max Marusak.

The win was Texas Tech’s 12th in a row. The team next hits the road for a two-game, mid-week series at Mississippi State.