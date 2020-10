LUBBOCK, Texas — Rockdale (TX) running back Cam’ron Valdez announced Thursday that he was committing to Texas Tech.

Valdez is rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports. He is in the class of 2021.

The 5’10”, 190-pound back chose Texas Tech over offers from Michigan, Ole Miss, five of TTU’s Big 12 rivals and other schools.

247Sports ranked Valdez as the No. 18 running back in the nation and the No. 53 player in Texas for his class.

Valdez is the 11th player in Matt Wells’ 2021 recruiting class.