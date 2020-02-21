Breaking News
Bank robbery reported Friday at noon in Lubbock

Russell’s clutch homer leads No. 19 TTU softball past Syracuse

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON — Breanna Russell’s clutch sixth inning home run helped No. 19 Texas Tech softball beat Syracuse 4-3 on Friday.

The Red Raiders first got on the board in the second inning on a two-run jack off the bat of Zoe Jones. Syracuse answered that with a three-run homer, and the score stayed 3-2 until Russell’s home run put Texas Tech ahead for good in the sixth.

GiGi Wall started the game on the mound, and Texas Tech’s pitching held the Orange to just two hits on the day.

The game was TTU’s first of the Houston Challenge, which it will be participating in throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar