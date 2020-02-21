Russell’s clutch homer leads No. 19 TTU softball past Syracuse

HOUSTON — Breanna Russell’s clutch sixth inning home run helped No. 19 Texas Tech softball beat Syracuse 4-3 on Friday.

The Red Raiders first got on the board in the second inning on a two-run jack off the bat of Zoe Jones. Syracuse answered that with a three-run homer, and the score stayed 3-2 until Russell’s home run put Texas Tech ahead for good in the sixth.

GiGi Wall started the game on the mound, and Texas Tech’s pitching held the Orange to just two hits on the day.

The game was TTU’s first of the Houston Challenge, which it will be participating in throughout the weekend.