Sacramento Kings select Texas Tech’s Jahmi’us Ramsey in NBA Draft

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Jahmi’us Ramsey was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the No. 13 pick of the 2nd round in the NBA Draft Wednesday night.

Ramsey spent one season as a Red Raider, averaging 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He came to Texas Tech as a four-star prospect out of Duncanville High in the Dallas area.

Ramsey’s selection marks the third straight year that a Texas Tech player has been drafted.

The Phoenix Suns selected Jarrett Culver No. 6 overall in 2019 before trading him to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night. In 2018, the Suns took Zhaire Smith before trading him to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ramsey was inconsistent at times for Texas Tech, but still finished as the team’s leading scorer. He scored double digit points in 21 of the 27 games he played in.

He was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and made the All-Big 12 Second Team.