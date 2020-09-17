Sandy Scott completes first round at 120th U.S. Open

Mamaroneck, N.Y. — Texas Tech senior Sandy Scott shot a 5-over 75 on Thursday at the 120th U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club.

Scott, who is one of thirteen amateurs in this year’s field, birdied the par-5 9th hole to finish even on the front nine. He then moved to 1-under and into a tie for seventh with a birdie on the par-4 11th hole, but struggled the rest of the way.

After a bogey on No. 12, Scott double bogeyed No. 14 and finished with bogeys on his final three holes.

Scott begins his second round at 1 p.m. Friday on the 10th tee.