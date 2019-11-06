Sandy Scott named Big 12 Golfer of the Month

LUBBOCK, Texas — Sandy Scott has been named the Big 12 Golfer of the Month for the first time in his Texas Tech career after closing out the fall schedule with impressive showings at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament and the Tavistock Collegiate.

A senior from Nairn, Scotland, Scott and the No. 1-ranked Red Raiders will return to competition on Feb. 6, 2020 at the Amer Ari Invitational in Kona, Hawaii. Tech now has 10 all-time Big 12 Golfers of the Month selections in program history with Frederik Nilehn being the last in February, 2018. A PING All-American and Jack Nicklaus Award Semifinalist last season, Scott is ranked No. 6 in the Golfstat Player Rankings that were updated on Wednesday.

Scott was named to the Haskins Award Fall watch list after completing a fall schedule where he helped lead Texas Tech men to the Big 12 Match Play Tournament title. He clinched the championship match 2&1 and finished the event with a 3-1-1 record. The senior added a tied for fifth place finish at the Tavistock Collegiate, carding a 6-under par, 66, in the second round to help the Red Raiders to a fourth place team finish. Scott averaged a 70.0 stroke average for the month of October and has made 27 birdies through nine rounds of stroke play this season.

On the women’s side, Sophie Guo (Texas) earned her first collegiate victory at the White Sands Invitational, carding a 17-under par 199 54-hole total, becoming the first Longhorn to chart a sub-200 54-hole total. The 17-under par is also tied for the fourth best 54-hole total relative to par in NCAA history. The freshman added a fourth place finish at the Betsy Rawls Invitational, firing a school record 64 in the final round to serve as Texas’ leader in the clubhouse and help lead the Longhorns to the team tournament title. In the month of October Guo led the Big 12 in stroke average with a 67.7 mark and tallied four rounds in the 60s.