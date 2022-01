LUBBOCK, Texas — Red Raider guard Sardaar Calhoun has opted to transfer out of the basketball program, Texas Tech said Monday.

Calhoun appeared in eight games for Texas Tech this season and averaged 3.5 points per contest.

He was not with the team for its first two Big 12 contests, Texas Tech said.

Calhoun came to Lubbock last offseason after transferring from Florida State.