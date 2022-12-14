LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech scored the first 12 points of the game and never looked back in Wednesday’s 82-68 win over Oral Roberts at United Supermarkets Arena.

“I thought we opened the game really well,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “I thought we stuck to our game plan and had a really good pace about us. I thought we were attacking the basket.”

Senior guard Bre’Amber Scott scored a season-high 24 points in just 25 minutes. She finished 7-for-14 from the field and 4-for-5 from three-point range.

“I thought she gave us some confidence,” Gerlich said. “She was really aggressive to the basket, scored in a variety of ways, and she defended well too.”

Sophomore Rhyle McKinney scored ten of her 15 points in the second half.

Senior Katie Ferrell added four points, six rebounds, and two blocks against the Eagles.

The Lady Raiders (9-1) take an eight-game winning streak into their meeting with McNeese State at 7 p.m. Monday at United Supermarkets Arena.

