Scott shoots 74 in second round at U.S. Open

Sandy Scott and his caddie Greg Sands on the 18th tee during the second round at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) in Mamaroneck, N.Y. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Robert Beck/USGA)

MAMARONECK, New York — Sandy Scott made a birdie on his finishing hole to card a 74 in the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on Friday, but missed the cut at 9-over-par at Winged Foot Golf Club.

Scott, who was the first Texas Tech player to qualify for the U.S. Open while still competing for the Red Raiders, completed the tournament by shooting 75-74 – 149 with the cut line falling at 6-over. Patrick Reed will go into the weekend leading at 4-under and followed by Bryson DeChambeau at 2-under with only six players are under-par through 36 holes.

“It was a great experience and something that I’m going to learn from,” Scott said. “I felt good about the way I was playing and think that I wasn’t too far away from making the weekend. There are some shots I’d like to have back, but overall I played the course fairly well. My driving helped me to set up for some success.”

Scott, who started on the 10th hole on Friday and finished the day hitting 71 percent of fairways, made his second-round move with birdies on 16 and 17 to bring his round back to 1-over after three early bogeys. On No. 16 he made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par 4, 488-yard and followed at No. 17 with a 357-yard drive to set up a 138-yard approach shot that landed eight feet from the cup. He drilled the put to move back to 5-over going to the front side of the course.

Following shooting 2-under on his final three holes on the back-9, Scott would go 4-over on the first five holes on the front-side of the course with four bogeys. He broke the streak with his fourth birdie of the day on the par 4, 328 hole No. 6 hole after a 299-yard drive in the fairway that was followed by a 29-yard approach shot that landed within three feet of the hole for the birdie putt. Scott finished out the tournament going par, bogey, birdie for his round of 3-over. His final hole of the tournament started with a 356-yard drive that led to an 8-foot birdie putt. It was his sixth birdie of the championship.

“I’m really just thankful that we got the opportunity to compete here this week,” said Texas Tech head coach Greg Sands who caddied for Scott. “As a coach you want to help guys achieve their goals and to be here at the U.S. Open with Sandy was unbelievable. I’m really proud of everything he’s accomplished and know that he’s just getting started. I’m really proud of him.”

Scott was as high as No. 7 on the U.S. Open Championship leaderboard in the opening round at 1-under following his second birdie of the day at No. 11. He would finish at 5-over in his first round of the championship.

A two-time All-American at Texas Tech, Scott will return to play for the Red Raiders for a second senior season after the 2019-20 season ended short due to the coronavirus pandemic and the NCAA granted a waiver for seniors to return. He also played in the U.S. Amateur Championship this summer, advancing to the Round of 32 and qualified for his first PGA major with a No. 6 World Amateur Golf Ranking.

“It was a really special week,” Scott said. “Having coach Sands with me all week and representing Texas Tech is something I’m really proud of.”

