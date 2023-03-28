HOUSTON – Texas Tech’s Bre’Amber Scott has been selected to participate in the State Farm College Team Skills and 3X3U Championships at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bayou Music Center. The event will air on ESPN2 Sunday at 9 p.m.

Scott scored 28 points in her final game as a Lady Raider in last week’s WNIT Super 16 loss to Arkansas. The first-team All-Big 12 selection was one of the league’s top scorers averaging 16.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. She had a pair of 30-point games, including a career-best 37 against Kansas State on Jan. 14, and had nine 20-plus point games.

The State Farm College Team Skills & 3X3U Championships features graduating college seniors participating in a variety of events, including team shootouts, a skills relay, and 3×3 basketball.

Date Time Event TV Coverage

March 29 6:30 p.m. Team Skills & 3X3U ESPN2 (aired on Sunday, 9 p.m.)

March 30 6:30 p.m. College Slam Dunk & 3-Pt ESPN2 (LIVE)

March 31 7 p.m. HS Slam Dunk & 3-Pt CBS (aired on Sunday, 1 p.m.)