LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 14 Montana State in the first round, the NCAA revealed Sunday.

The Red Raiders will head to San Diego for their first weekend of games. Their game against Montana State will be Friday.

If Texas Tech beats Montana State, it will play the winner of No. 6 Alabama and No. 11 Rutgers/Notre Dame.

The No. 1 seed in Texas Tech’s region is Gonzaga The No. 2 seed is Duke.

Texas Tech is coming off of a Big 12 Championship run to the tournament’s title game. TTU beat Iowa State and Oklahoma, but lost to Kansas in the final.

Montana State won the Big Sky Tournament to make its first NCAA Tournament since 1996. The Bobcats have won 18 of their last 20 games.

In Mark Adams’ first season as head coach, the Red Raiders have a 25-9 record.