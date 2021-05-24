Seven Red Raiders land All-Big 12 honors

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 announced its end-of-season, all-conference baseball awards Monday and seven Texas Tech players were honored.

Second baseman Jace Jung was named the conference’s player of the year and was placed on the All-Big 12 First Team. Jung hit .366 with 20 home runs and 65 RBI, the latter of which was tied for the national lead.

Two Red Raiders joined Jung on the first team: shortstop Cal Conley and outfielder Dru Baker. Conley hit .345 for the season with 26 extra-base hits and Baker hit .373 with 15 stolen bases.

Pitcher Micah Dallas and catcher Braxton Fulford made the Big 12’s Second Team.

Fulford added a power stroke to his game. He slugged 13 home runs in 2021 after coming into the season with five in three years. Dallas bounced between the starting rotation and bullpen and was excellent however he was used, posting a 2.78 ERA and striking out 67 batters in 58.1 innings.

Lastly, starting pitcher Patrick Monteverde and reliever Ryan Sublette were All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions. Monteverde pitched to a 3.66 ERA in 13 starts and Sublette posted a 2.60 ERA in 34.2 innings.