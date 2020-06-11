Seven Red Raiders make Dave Campbell’s All-Texas Team

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech was represented with seven Red Raiders earning a selection to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas teams Wednesday as part of the publication’s summer preview of its annual magazine.

Texas Tech landed four Red Raiders on the first team alone, including two on the offensive line in former high school teammates and now juniors in Jack Anderson and Dawson Deaton. They were joined on the first team by senior defensive lineman Eli Howard and sophomore punter Austin McNamara, who was also tabbed the top special teams returner as part of the preseason superlatives.

Sophomore wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, junior defensive back Adrian Frye and sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson rounded out Texas Tech’s honorees on the second team.

Texas Tech joined SMU and Texas as the only programs to place four or more players on the first team. The Red Raiders’ seven total selections, meanwhile, ranked third among the 12 FBS programs in the state of Texas, trailing only Texas A&M (9) and Texas (8).

The Red Raiders open the 2020 campaign on Sept. 5 at UTEP before hosting Alabama State the following weekend on Sept. 12 in the first of seven home games inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

DAVE CAMPBELL’S TEXAS FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-TEXAS TEAMS

Best Special Teams: Austin McNamara (P)

First Team – Jack Anderson (OL), Dawson Deaton (OL), Eli Howard (DL), Austin McNamara (P)

Second Team – Erik Ezukanma (WR), Adrian Frye (DB), SaRodorick Thompson (RB)