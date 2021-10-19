Shannon named to Jerry West Award watch list

Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) celebrates after a three-point basket against Arkansas in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech junior Terrence Shannon, Jr. is one of 20 players nationally named to the watch list for the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

A versatile and dynamic guard, Shannon was a finalist for the Hall of Fame’s 2021 Julius Erving Award after averaging 12.9 points, 1.2 steals and 4.0 rebounds during his sophomore season. He returns for his third season at Texas Tech after also earning All-Big 12 Third Team honors last year and being tabbed to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team last week.

Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. Among the 20-player watch list who join Shannon from the Big 12 are Adam Flagler (Baylor), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas) and Andrew Jones (Texas).

This list will be narrowed down to 10 in mid-February and then 5 finalists will be selected in March that will be presented to Jerry West and the selection committee. Throughout this whole process, the list will be fluid and players will have the ability to play themselves on or off our list until the final five finalists are announced.

Shannon explored his NBA Draft options during the offseason before deciding to return to the Red Raiders in early July. A Chicago, Illinois native, he was also named to the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team as a sophomore after earning Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors in his first season. Scoring in double figures in 22 games last season, he led the team with 20 points against Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament Second Round after producing a season-high 23 points at LSU where he recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds in the Baton Rouge win. He also went over 20 points in wins over Oklahoma and Kansas State and finished his sophomore season with 30 3-pointers. Shannon was 3-for-4 from beyond the arc against the Razorbacks in the final game of the season after matching a career-high with four 3-pointers in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals against Texas.

Through two seasons at Texas Tech, Shannon has scored 644 points, grabbed 231 rebounds and came away with 58 steals. He averaged 9.8 points per game as a freshman, including scoring a career-high 24 points at DePaul in his hometown. Along with his scoring, Shannon had 39 assists this season (1.4 per game) highlighted by a career-high six assists in the road win at Iowa State.

Jerry West attended West Virginia University and averaged 24.8 points and 13.3 rebounds per game in his three varsity seasons. He led his team to the NCAA Championship game in 1959 and was named a consensus All-American in 1959 and 1960. In the summer of 1960, he was co-captain of the U.S. men’s basketball team and won an Olympic gold medal. As a professional player, West played 14 seasons in the NBA with the Lakers making the All-NBA First Team 10 times. West won an NBA championship in 1972 and was named the NBA Finals MVP in 1969 despite his team not winning the championship. In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just 5. In March the five finalists will be presented to Mr. West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2022 Jerry West Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award include Chris Duarte , Oregon (2021), Myles Powell, Seton Hall (2020), RJ Barrett, Duke (2019), Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018), Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017), Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016) and D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015). Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver was named to the 2019 Jerry West Award Watch List.

2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Candidates*

Jaden Shackelford Alabama Benedict Mathurin Arizona Adam Flagler Baylor Hunter Sallis Gonzaga Ochai Agbaji Kansas Kellan Grady Kentucky Taevion Kinsey Marshall Eric Ayala Maryland Landers Nolley Memphis Isaiah Wong Miami Eli Brooks Michigan De’Vion Harmon Oregon Jaden Ivey Purdue Matt Bradley San Diego St. Jared Rhoden Seton Hall Buddy Boeheim Syracuse Andrew Jones Texas Terrence Shannon Jr. Texas Tech Johnny Juzang UCLA Justin Moore Villanova

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2021-22 season*

