Shannon returns, Red Raiders take down Incarnate Word

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Terrence Shannon Jr. played his first game of the 2021-22 season Saturday and helped Texas Tech take down Incarnate Word 84-62 in South Padre Island.

Shannon had missed the first three games of the season while his eligibility was being reviewed. He entered the NBA Draft and subsequently pulled his name out, opting to return to school. He returned Saturday with 16 points.

The junior guard announced his return emphatically Saturday, knocking down a 3-pointer on Texas Tech’s first offensive possession of the game and punching in a tomahawk dunk on the second.

Despite Shannon’s early fireworks, the Cardinals kept the game close in the first half. UIW, which was winless on the season, made 7-of-12 3-pointers before halftime and went into the break trailing 36-31.

Texas Tech used its aggressive defense to manufacture offense, forcing 22 UIW turnovers and pushing the ball off of live-ball giveaways. Shannon had two open dunks in transition and Adonis Arms had one of his own.

Kevin McCullar led the way for the Red Raiders with 17 points. UIW primarily ran a zone defense that often left McCullar open for the 3-pointers, and he made four of them.

The Red Raiders finally distanced themselves from the Cardinals in the second half, and it was a strategic move from Mark Adams that did the trick. Adams dusted off seldom-used, 6-11 freshman Daniel Batcho to give the Red Raiders more size inside. Tech had dominated on the glass in its first three games of the season but was not having the same success against UIW.

A Batcho block led to a Davion Warren breakaway jam, which widened the Red Raider lead to seven points with 11:29 remaining. On the next Texas Tech possession, Marcus Santos-Silva scored an and-one off of an offensive rebound. He missed the free throw, but Batcho got that rebound and made two free throws after getting fouled.

In total, it was a 24-6 second-half run for the Red Raiders to extend their lead to 20 points.

Clarence Nadolny also made his return to the court after missing the first three games with an injury. He did not score but recorded three steals.

Next, the Red Raiders return to Lubbock for a contest against Omaha Tuesday.