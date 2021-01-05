Shannon’s 22 leads No. 18 Texas Tech past Kansas State 82-71

Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — After three knock-down, drag-out fights to kick off Big 12 play, No. 18 Texas Tech was finally able to win with a cushion Tuesday. The Red Raiders beat Kansas State 82-71, improving their conference record to 2-2.

Kansas State did not go away easily. The Wildcats seemed to follow every Texas Tech scoring spree with one of their own to keep the game within striking distance.

The Red Raiders expanded their lead to 17 points in the second half, but six minutes later, the Wildcats had cut it to seven.

Texas Tech finally put the game away with some help from a self-inflicted Kansas State mistake. Seryee Lewis committed the Wildcats’ second technical foul of the night, ushering in a 6-0 TTU run. Both technicals curtailed promising Kansas State runs.

Chris Bears tabbed Terrence Shannon Jr. to shoot the free throws after both technicals, and he rewarded him with four makes. Shannon was 11-12 from the line, and finally appears to be scratching his lofty ceiling as a scorer. The sophomore led Texas Tech with 22 points, making layups, jumpers and free throws.

Shannon’s combination of size, athleticism and body control makes him a natural scorer inside. He can finish through contact and make athletic moves in the air to score in crowded lanes. He also rolled in a fadeaway mid-range jumper at the halftime buzzer and made a 3-pointer.

Texas Tech had the physical advantage against the Wildcats, and was able to manufacture baskets off straight line drives and passes inside to Marcos Santos-Silva.

The VCU transfer went to work in the post, bodying Wildcat big men before rising for lefty hooks. He finished the game with 14 points, the second-most on the team.

The Red Raiders lived off those inside looks throughout the first half. They did not make a 3-pointer until Mac McClung wiggled free off an inbound for a corner triple with 4:28 remaining in the first half. From inside the arc, they shot 67 percent in the first half.

But while Texas Tech struggled shooting it from 3-point range, Kansas State used the long ball to stay in the game. They made back-to-back 3-pointers twice in the first half, keeping close with the heavily-favored Red Raiders.

As he has several times throughout the season, Chris Beard went to a full court press look against the Wildcats. The defense worked in the first half, but Bruce Weber made adjustments at halftime and picked apart the press for easy buckets to start off the second half, forcing Texas Tech into a more traditional half court defense.

With that strategy, Texas Tech finally created some distance. After Kansas State’s Selton Miguel finished a layup, he was slapped with a technical foul for celebrating. Shannon drained the free throws, and Mac McClung scored an acrobatic layup. On KSU’s ensuing possession, Shannon picked off a pass and flew down the court for one of his signature, lefty tomahawk slams.

After a Kansas State timeout, Texas Tech added three more points before the Wildcats scored again. The 9-0 run broke open a 17-point TTU lead.

Beard tinkered with his starting lineup again, moving Micah Peavy and Kyler Edwards back in and sending Shannon and Jamarius Burton to the bench.

Through three Big 12 games, it looked like the freshman Peavy might be overwhelmed by Big 12 play. He didn’t score in either of the past two conference contests against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, but regained his footing Tuesday with his return to the starting lineup.

Peavy had the first two baskets of the game and finished with nine points. He was on the floor for some of the game’s final minutes as the Red Raiders closed out the Wildcats.

Chris Beard will be the first to tell you: any Big 12 win is a good win, even against a Kansas State team projected to finish at the bottom of the conference.