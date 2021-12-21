Shorthanded Lady Raiders fall to No. 21 LSU 74-60

Texas Tech guard Lexy Hightower (4) during an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Katy, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders dropped their second game of the West Palm Invitational Tuesday 74-60 to No. 21 LSU.

The team was without two starters. Vivian Gray and Khadija Faye both did not play.

LSU scored the first six points of the game and led for the rest of the way. A 6-0 run spanning the first and second quarters cut Tech’s deficit to five points, but the score never got closer than that.

Rhyle McKinney led Texas Tech with 14 points. She was one of six Lady Raiders to score at least six. Taylah Thomas had a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Tigers won both the rebounding and turnover battles, snaring 15 more rebounds than Texas Tech and forcing eight more turnovers.

The Lady Raiders’ final nonconference game will be December 29 against Incarnate Word.