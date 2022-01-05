Shorthanded Red Raiders fall to No. 11 Iowa State 51-47

Iowa State guard Tristan Enaruna (23) tries to block a shot by Texas Tech guard Davion Warren, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — Playing with just seven players against No. 11 Iowa State, No. 25 Texas Tech came up short in a defensive struggle on the road.

The Red Raiders battled back from an 11-point halftime deficit to take a late lead, but Iowa State’s star Izaiah Brockington scored a four-point play to give the Cyclones a lead they would not relinquish.

Iowa State won 51-47, dropping Texas Tech to 10-3 on the season and 0-1 in Big 12 play.

Five Red Raiders were out in health & safety protocols, while two others made the trip to Ames but sat out due to injury. Texas Tech was without its two leading scorers: Terrence Shannon Jr. and Kevin McCullar, among others.

Early in the game, the Red Raiders felt the crush of their short bench. They struggled to find the basket as the Cyclones jumped out to a 15-4 lead.

But Texas Tech did not give in. The team played hard-nosed defense, preventing Iowa State from pulling away even while the Red Raiders faced their own struggles on offense.

The score was 30-19 Iowa State at halftime, but after the break Texas Tech’s defense again kept it in the game. The Cyclones did not score for the first seven minutes of the second half, allowing the Red Raiders to trim their deficit to four points.

In all, the Cyclones made just three shots from the field in the second half, but it was enough. They made up for it with 14 free throws, two of which came after a questionable technical foul was called on Clarence Nadolny for taunting.

The Red Raiders scored on three consecutive possessions late in the game to take a lead. Trailing 40-36, Kevin Obanor threw down a dunk in traffic before Marcus Santos-Silva tossed a deft assist to Davion Warren and jammed in a dunk of his own to give Texas Tech the lead. Twenty-six seconds later, Brockington made his four-point play to give Iowa State the lead back.

Texas Tech struggled from the free throw line throughout, making just six of 15 attempts.

Warren led the way with 12 points. Bryson Williams scored 10, making him the only other Red Raider in double figures.

The Red Raiders’ schedule gets no easier in the near future. They return home to face No. 6 Kansas Saturday before a duel with No. 1 Baylor in Waco.