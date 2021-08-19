Shough named to Unitas Award Watch List

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech junior quarterback Tyler Shough was named Thursday to the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top quarterback.

This is the second preseason accolade already this summer for Shough, who was previously tabbed to the All-Texas first team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. He was one of 63 quarterbacks nationally recognized on the watch list and one of six from the Big 12 Conference.

Shough, an Oregon transfer, will look to win the quarterback job in preseason camp after a successful debut with the Ducks a year ago. In his only season as Oregon’s starter, Shough led the Ducks to a 5-2 record and Pac-12 title after throwing for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns over seven starts. He previously was the primary backup to eventual NFL first-round selection Justin Herbert as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

The Johnny Unitas Award has one Red Raider on its list of deserving winners as Graham Harrell claimed the trophy after a historic 2008 season. The award is presented annually to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback following a vote from a selection committee comprised of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers and former players. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.

The selection committee will trim the watch list to select semifinalist and finals throughout the season. The 2021 award winner will be presented with the Golden Arm Award trophy on Dec. 10 at a banquet and celebration held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore.

Shough and the Red Raiders will open the 2021 season in just over two weeks as Texas Tech will face Houston in the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium on Sept. 4.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)