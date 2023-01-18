HOUSTON – Officials from the Houston Astros announced an updated schedule for the 2023 Shriners Children’s College Classic on Tuesday, which affected the previous March 3-5 slate for the Texas Tech baseball team.



Eight of the nine previously scheduled games were adjusted, in an effort to accommodate Sunday travel issues for incoming teams.



Texas Tech will now face Rice on Friday (11 a.m.), Michigan (11 a.m.) on Saturday and conclude with Texas A&M on Sunday (7 p.m.). The Red Raiders were previously scheduled to play Michigan on Friday, Texas A&M on Saturday and Rice on Sunday.



Texas Tech is returning to the Shriners Children’s College Classic for the 12th time in tournament history. It is the most appearances of any team in the six-team field. Tickets for the event, hosted at Minute Maid Park, can be found via the Houston Astros website.

Earlier on Tuesday, D1Baseball ranked Texas Tech No. 24 in its 2023 preseason poll. In addition to the Red Raiders, other preseason-ranked teams participating in the 2023 Shriners Children’s College Classic include No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 15 TCU and No. 16 Louisville.



To view Texas Tech’s complete 2023 schedule, visit texastech.com/sports/baseball/schedule.



Updated 2023 Tournament Schedule

Friday, March 3

Texas Tech vs. Rice, 11 a.m.

TCU vs. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Louisville vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m.



Saturday, March 4

Michigan vs. Texas Tech, 11 a.m.

Louisville vs. TCU, 3 p.m.

Rice vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m.



Sunday, March 5

Michigan vs. Louisville, 11 a.m.

Rice vs. TCU, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

