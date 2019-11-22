“Sick stomach all day long.” Chris Beard disappointed by NCAA not granting waiver for Joel Ntambwe

LUBBOCK, Texas — The NCAA denied Joel Ntambwe’s eligibility waiver and Chris Beard is not happy about it.

Chris Beard's Full Statement on the NCAA denying @joelntambwe2's waiver to play for @TexasTechMBB this season pic.twitter.com/6CTwBpVOqI — Ryan King (@Ryan_King_Now) November 22, 2019

After Texas Tech’s 72-57 win over Tennessee State Thursday, the Red Raiders head coach voiced his displeasure over the decision.

“I would just say that I’m really disappointed for Joel,” he said. “I’m basically floored by it. Sick stomach all day long. I just feel terrible for him.”

Ntambwe transferred to Texas Tech from UNLV in May, leaving the program after UNLV fired head coach Marvin Menzies. Some of Ntambwe’s former teammates received waivers to play for their new schools, but he didn’t.

“I will tell you that he had a more than legitimate case on why he I think transferred from his first institution out of his control,” Beard said. “I really don’t understand this.”

“This was just puzzling because it was so inconsistent. Player A gets the waiver. Player B doesn’t.”

Ntambwe was productive as a freshman at UNLV, averaging 11.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. He would’ve helped Texas Tech this year if he were ruled eligible.

“There’s teams that will be better because kids got waivers. They’ll be in the NCAA Tournament,” Beard said. “There will be other teams that won’t be as good as they could be and will miss out on the NCAA Tournament because some players didn’t get the waiver. I think there just needs to be a more clear process.”

Ntambwe will be able to make his Texas Tech debut at the start of the 2020-2021 season.