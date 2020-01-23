Signee Burnett named McDonald’s All-American

LUBBOCK, Texas — The rosters for the 2020 McDonald’s All-American games were announced Thursday and for the first time ever a Texas Tech signee made the list.

Future Red Raider Nimari Burnett was among the 24 high school boys prospects named McDonald’s All-Americans.

The five-star shooting guard signed his letter of intent in November. The Chicago, Illinois native is the highest rated recruit in Texas Tech basketball history.

He is ranked among the Top 25 players nationally in the 2020 signing class by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

The 43rd annual McDonald’s All-American Game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston on April 1. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.