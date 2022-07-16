The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Single-game tickets for all seven Texas Tech home football games this season under new head coach Joey McGuire will go on sale to the general public Monday morning through the Athletic Ticket Office.

As part of its commitment to providing a rewarding gameday experience, Texas Tech will continue to provide one of the most affordable array of ticket options among power-five schools nationally this season. Single-game ticket prices will start at $15 for the season opener versus Murray State and move to $20 for Kansas, $35 for West Virginia and Houston, $50 for Oklahoma and Baylor and $95 for Texas.

Texas Tech is also offering group tickets at reduced single-game rates, beginning at $10 for Murray State and Kansas, $20 for West Virginia and Houston, $35 for Oklahoma and $40 for Baylor. Rates are available for groups of 20 or more fans.

In addition to single-game tickets, Red Raider fans can still lock in season tickets for as low as $195 per seat. The list of ticket options for 2022 includes the Red Raider Pass, a flexible season ticket option that provides a different seat location for all six home games at only $160 per seat.

As a reminder, Texas Tech will continue to only utilize mobile ticketing for the 2022-23 athletics year. All tickets will be emailed to purchasers in advance of each home game, which can be then downloaded to any mobile device.

Ticket representatives are available during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) Monday through Friday to assist fans with single-game or season tickets. The ticket office can be reached at 806-742-TECH or by visiting texastech.com.

