Single-game Texas Tech football tickets go on sale Monday

The Texas Tech team enters the field before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

This is a press release from Texas Tech football.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Single-game tickets for all six Texas Tech home football games this season will go on sale to the general public Monday morning through the Texas Tech Ticket Office.

This season, pricing levels have been reviewed and updated to provide fans with one of the most flexible and affordable array of ticketing options among power-five schools nationally. Prices start at $15 for the home opener versus Stephen F. Austin, $25 for Florida International, $35 for both Iowa State and Kansas State and then $40 to see the Red Raiders against both TCU and Oklahoma State.

The on-sale date for the general public follows the presale timeline for Red Raider Club members, which is currently ongoing through Friday afternoon. Red Raider Club members can purchase single-game tickets in advance via the on-sale timeline at this link.

In addition to single-game tickets, Red Raider fans can still lock in season tickets for as low as $150 per seat. The list of ticket options for 2021 also includes the Red Raider Pass, a flexible season ticket option that provides a different seat location for all six home games at only $120 per person.

Texas Tech also has two mini-plans available for 2021 at only $80 each as fans can purchase tickets for the Stephen F. Austin, TCU and Iowa State games as part of the “red” pack or select the “black” option, which features home contests against Florida International, Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

As a reminder, Texas Tech will continue to only utilize mobile ticketing for the 2021-22 athletics year. All tickets will be emailed to purchasers in advance of each home game, which can be then downloaded to any mobile device.

Ticket representatives are available during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) Monday through Friday to assist fans with single-game or season tickets. The ticket office can be reached at 806-742-TECH or by visiting texastech.com.

This is a press release from Texas Tech football.