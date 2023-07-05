LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech University Athletics announced on Wednesday morning single game tickets were officially on sale for the 2023 football season.

According to TTU Athletics, tickets prices ranged from $15 to $210, depending on the game.

TTU Athletics also said, a limit of six tickets could be purchased per customer for Texas Tech’s game against Oregon to “ensure that as many Red Raider Football Fans as possible have access to purchase tickets.”

In addition to single tickets being on sale, season tickets remained on sale starting at $185.

If you would like to purchase a single game ticket click here.