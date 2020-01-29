Six Red Raiders make preseason All-Big 12 Team, lead conference

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Tech Athletics announced that six Red Raider baseball players were named to the 2020 preseason All-Big 12 Team.
Leading the Big 12, the selections included three position players and three pitchers. Taking up six of the 18 total spots, the selections for the Red Raiders equate to a third of the whole team.
The position players selected include:
- Junior outfielder Dylan Neuse
- Senior infielder Brian Klein
- Junior catcher Braxton Fulford
The pitchers selected include:
- Senior John McMillon
- Sophomore Micah Dallas
- Sophomore Clayton Beeter
These players were voted on by the league’s head coaches. Coaches weren’t allowed to select any of their own players.
Opening day for the team is slated for Friday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m. against Houston Baptist. This will kick off a four-game weekend where the Red Raiders will also play Northern Colorado.