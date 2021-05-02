Sloppy play dooms Red Raiders in game 3 loss to Longhorns

Texas Tech shortstop Cal Conley (13) throws during warmups during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

AUSTIN, Texas — No. 11 Texas Tech flubbed its chance to sweep No. 3 Texas Sunday, committing costly defensive miscues in an 11-3 loss.

The Longhorns scored their first run of the game on a Little League home run when Tech right fielder Easton Murrell lost a fly ball in the sun and made a wild throw back to the infield.

In the sixth inning, pitcher Brendan Girton fielded a bunt and threw it into the outfield, setting up a two-run inning for UT.

The nail in Tech’s coffin came in the seventh inning when Texas hitters reached on two walks and a hit by pitch, loading the bases for a Doug Hodo grand slam. The swat made the score 11-2.

Still, Texas Tech won two of the three-game series, improving their Big 12 mark to 10-8. Texas is three games ahead of TTU after Sunday’s win, sporting a 13-5 conference record.

Back in the first inning of Sunday’s contest, Texas Tech chased Longhorn starter Kolby Kubichek before he could record an out. The first four hitters of the game either walked or singled, but Texas reliever Pete Hansen immediately induced a double play and fly out, somehow capping the inning’s damage at one run.

Hansen stayed in the game until the there were two outs left in the eighth inning, punching out seven Red Raiders and allowing just one run.

Texas Tech starter Mason Montgomery was pulled in the fourth inning after allowing five runs. Tim Tadlock used seven relievers to get through the game, three of which did not record an out.

The Red Raiders are back in action Tuesday for one game against Oklahoma in Amarillo’s Hodgetown Stadium.