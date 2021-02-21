Sloppy third inning dooms Texas Tech in 5-4 loss to Ole Miss

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 3 Texas Tech baseball dropped its second game of the season 5-4 to No. 6 Ole Miss Sunday. The Red Raiders made two costly errors in a five-run third inning that gave the Rebels a deciding lead.

The loss dropped Tim Tadlock’s club to 0-2 on the season. They lost 13-9 in their State Farm Showdown opener against No. 8 Arkansas Saturday.

With the game tied at two in the third inning, Texas Tech center fielder Dylan Neuse misplayed a fly ball, allowing Ole Miss’ Tim Elko to reach second base on the error. After an RBI single, stolen base and wild pitch, third baseman Cal Conley threw away a ground ball, allowing the baserunner to score and the batter to come all the way around to third base. A single by the next Rebel hitter brought home the fifth run of the inning and spelled the end of TTU starter Micah Dallas’ day.

Texas Tech’s bullpen held Ole Miss scoreless for the rest of the game, but the Red Raider offense could not break through against the Ole Miss bullpen despite two prime opportunities late.

In the eighth inning, Texas Tech had runners on the corners with one out when Easton Murrell was gunned down trying to steal second. Jace Jung flew out to retire the side. A Conley single brought home one run in the ninth inning, but Murrell flew out to deep right field with the bases loaded to end the game.

The five third inning runs were all Ole Miss could muster on the day, but they were enough for the Rebels to secure the win. A big reason for that was Mississippi starter Gunnar Hoglund.

Hoglund was a first round MLB Draft pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018, but opted to attend Ole Miss rather than turning pro. His MLB-caliber stuff was on display Sunday. He punched out 11 hitters in 5.1 innings.

Texas Tech was able to get to Hoglund twice for home runs. The first came from catcher Nate Rombach in the third inning. Rombach, who led the team in home runs last season, opened the game’s scoring with a 2-run jack in the top of the third.

Dylan Neuse hit the second home run, a solo shot off the right field foul pole that made the score 5-3 in the sixth inning.

A day after a shaky outing against Arkansas, the Texas Tech bullpen held Ole Miss scoreless in 5.1 innings, keeping the game in range for the Red Raider offense. Freshman Brendan Girton did the heavy lifting, striking out four in 3.1 innings.

The Red Raiders were able to generate three runs off one of the most talented starters in college baseball, but did themselves in with costly errors and a caught stealing. After two games against two of the sport’s best, they find themselves 0-2.