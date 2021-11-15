Smith, Garibay earn weekly Big 12 awards

Texas Tech’s Donovan Smith (7) passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith and kicker Jonathan Garibay were both recognized in the Big 12’s weekly awards.

Smith was named the conference’s Newcomer of the Week and Garibay earned the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Making his first career start, Smith threw for 322 yards, ran for 50 and tossed three touchdowns. He completed four passes on the game’s final drive to set up Garibay’s game winning field goal.

Sonny Cumbie said Sunday that Smith would remain the starter against Oklahoma State Saturday.

Garibay’s 62-yard field goal with no time remaining was the longest in college football this season and the longest in Texas Tech history. He also made a 45-yard kick before halftime. Garibay is a perfect 12-12 on field goals for the 2021 season.

Garibay has now won Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week three times in his two-year Texas Tech career.