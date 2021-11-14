Smith to start against Oklahoma State, Shough likely out for regular season

Texas Tech’s Donovan Smith (7) passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Donovan Smith will remain Texas Tech’s starting quarterback against Oklahoma State Saturday and Tyler Shough is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 regular season with injury, Sonny Cumbie announced Sunday.

Smith made the first start of his career Saturday against Iowa State and led the Red Raiders to a 41-38 win. Texas Tech became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017 with the victory.

The Frenship product threw for 322 yards, ran for 50 and tossed three touchdowns. He completed four passes on Texas Tech’s final drive of the game, setting up Jonathan Garibay’s game-winning, 62-yard field goal.

Shough started the first four games of the season before breaking his collarbone against Texas. Cumbie said he has not been cleared medically and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Cumbie said quarterback Henry Colombi will be active Saturday after he missed the previous game with an illness.