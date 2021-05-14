Sofia Garcia announces decision to go pro

This is a press release courtesy of the Texas Tech Sports Communications Department.

LUBBOCK, Texas – After rewriting the Texas Tech women’s golf record book the past five years, Sofia Garcia’s career in scarlet and black has come to an end.

The Texas Tech junior announced Thursday via social media she is foregoing her final year of eligibility in order to begin her professional career where she is expected to play on the Women’s All-Pro Tour (WAPT) this summer. Garcia departs Texas Tech as the school’s career leader in both single-season and career stroke average as well as individual wins.

Over the past 5️⃣ years, we've become accustomed to a lot of birdies, several eagles and multiple victories.



If you want the definition of success as a college golfer, it has been Sofia.

“It is bittersweet to conclude my college career,” Garcia said. “There were unexpected turns down the road, but God was guiding me through it all and working for a bigger purpose. I am so grateful for the memories and people that I have encountered during my time at Texas Tech. They all have a special place in my heart. My time competing for Texas Tech may have ended, but I will forever be a Red Raider.”

Over her four years, Garcia has put together a historic list of accomplishments, all while leading the Red Raiders to three NCAA Regional appearances and a berth in the 2017 NCAA Championships. The lone year Tech was unable to attend a regional came last spring when the start of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down college athletics.

Garcia compiled a 72.2 stroke average over her career, besting two current professionals in Gabby (Barker) Lemieux and Kim Kaufman by more than one full stroke in the process. She is also the Tech single-season leader after averaging an impressive 71.1 swings per round, nearly a stroke below par, during the 2018-19 season.

“I’m sad that we won’t have Sofia with us next year, but we’ll enjoy watching how her professional career unfolds,” head coach JoJo Robertson said. “She gave us everything she had for four years, and I’m extremely proud and grateful for that. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.”

Garcia was tabbed a second team All-American by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) and an All-Big 12 honoree following that record-breaking 2019 campaign where she claimed three outright or shared individual titles, the most for a Tech golfer all-time in a single season. She set the Tech record for individual titles this past spring with her win at the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational in March.

Garcia garnered second team All-America accolades again following the 2020 COVID-shortened season as she was recognized by both the WGCA and Golfweek Magazine. She came back this season to average a team-best 72.5 strokes per round, giving her three of the top-six marks in the Tech record book. Tech’s season ended earlier this week with an eighth place finish at the NCAA Louisville Regional.

In addition to her time as a Red Raider, Garcia was a regular selection to several of the top amateur events, including multiple Arnold Palmer Cups and most recently the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. In the classroom, Garcia was a three-time Academic All-Big 12 first team honoree.

Garcia’s first appearance as a professional will be at the Texas Women’s Open June 2-4 hosted at the Firewheel Golf Park in Garland. She will later travel to LPGA Q-School where she will look to gain at least Symetra Tour status for the upcoming year.

