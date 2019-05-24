Sofia Garcia earns All-America status

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech sophomore women’s golfer Sofia Garcia was selected as a second team All-American on Thursday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA).

Thursday’s achievement makes Garcia just the second player in school history to earn at least second team All-America nods, as she joins former Red Raider standout and current LPGA Tour member Kim Kaufman, who earned the same honor as a senior in 2013.

Garcia joins Kaufman, Brooke Lowrance (1996) and Gabby Dominguez (2012) on the list of players to earn All-American status, as both Lowrance and Dominguez achieved honorable mention status for their efforts. Kaufman was also an honorable mention selection in 2012 before collecting second team honors a year later.

Garcia is currently ranked at No. 14 in the latest Golfstat individual poll and No. 16 in the Golfweek Magazine rankings, which places her third among fellow Big 12 competitors.

In just her second full season, Garcia put together one of the most impressive seasons in program history. Her season stroke average of 71.6 marked the lowest clip in program history, smashing the previous record of 72.3 held by both Kaufman (2012-13) and Garcia’s former teammate Gabby Barker (2015-16).

Garcia also wrote her name into the history books with her performance at the BYU at Entrada Classic, where she fired a 64 in the final round, setting a new program record held previously by Kaufman (65). Her 54-hole score of 207 at the Illini Invitational in October also tied the program record, held jointly by Dominguez and Kaufman.

With three individual titles during the 2018-19 season, Garcia became the first Red Raider to win more than two tournaments in a single season. Her wealth of success during her sophomore season also landed her on the international team for the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup, a Ryder Cup-style tournament held from June 7-9 at the Alotian Club in Roland, Arkansas.

Garcia will have another opportunity to add to her collection of awards, as Golfweek will announce its All-American selections in the weeks to come.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)