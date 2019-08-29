Sofia Garcia named Preseason First Team All-American

LUBBOCK, Texas -- After a record-breaking season in 2019, head coach Adrian Gregory announced Wednesday the addition of junior transfer Maddie Westmoreland to the Texas Tech softball team. The five-foot-nine catcher comes to Texas Tech from Indiana University after signing an Athletic Scholarship Agreement (ASA) with the Red Raiders.

"We are so fired up to add Maddie to our program," Gregory exclaimed. "The first time I talked to her I knew she would fit right in. She has such a vibrant personality and a sheer will to be great. Her experience in the box and power potency will add explosiveness to our lineup while her catching ability will give us added depth. We're very excited to get her on campus and hit the ground running."

A two-time All-Big Ten first-teamer, Westmoreland earned NFCA All-Region Second-Team honors as a sophomore in 2019 and a third-team nod her freshman season. Additionally, the Glendale, Ariz., native was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2018.

Starting all 50 games last season, she led the Hoosiers with an impressive .315 average at the plate while boasting 41 hits, 24 RBI and eight home runs. Westmoreland belted six of her home runs in Big Ten play, where she also posted a .391 batting average.

Westmoreland burst onto the scene in 2018 as she led Indiana with 10 home runs and 52 RBI. She started 53 of 55 games as a true freshman and her 52 RBI were the second-most in Indiana single-season history. Westmoreland hit .306 in her first season with the Hoosiers and earned Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Week two times on Mar. 26 and Apr. 23.

Before her stint at Indiana, Westmoreland was a four-year starter at Sandra Day O'Conner High School where she posted a .379 batting average and a .982 fielding percentage as a catcher. As a sophomore, she led her team to a State Championship and earned All-Section and All-State Honors.

Off the field, Westmoreland thrived in the classroom and was a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society and the President of the Society of Female Scholars.