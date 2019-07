Texas Tech junior Sofia Garcia took home the title in the 2019 Dutch Junior Open on Saturday.

She just keeps winning.



Sofia Garcia is your 2019 Dutch Junior Open champion!!! 🏆



Garcia wrapped up the victory by shooting a four-round score of 7-under, which was four strokes better than the second place finisher. She was also one of only three golfers to finish the event under par.

The win in the Netherlands continues a busy season for Garcia, who also played in the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup after second team All-American sophomore season.