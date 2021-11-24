Sonny Cumbie to stay at Texas Tech as offensive coordinator

Texas Tech interim coach Sonny Cumbie watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech football interim head coach Sonny Cumbie will stay on next season as the team’s offensive coordinator, Texas Tech announced Wednesday.

New Head Coach Joey McGuire announced the news on Twitter.

Cumbie took over as interim head coach after Texas Tech fired Matt Wells following the team’s loss to Kansas State. Texas Tech has gone 1-2 with Cumbie at the helm, including a victory over Iowa State that clinched bowl eligibility.

“Sonny Cumbie is one of the top offensive minds in the country, and we are fortunate to have him remain on our staff here at Texas Tech,” McGuire said. “Like I said in my opening press conference, I want to build a staff here that will deeply invest in our players. That’s who Sonny Cumbie is to his core, and that’s been evident in the play of this team the past three weeks. We are excited for the brand of offense we will have under Coach Cumbie’s direction.”

“I’m thankful for the opportunity Coach McGuire has provided me and my family to remain with this program,” Cumbie said. “It’s no secret how much I love this place and this program, and I am looking forward to working closely with Coach McGuire on making this program successful year-in and year-out. I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank our players and coaches as well as they have poured their hearts into this program the past few weeks.”

Cumbie is the first on-field member of McGuire’s coaching staff to be announced.