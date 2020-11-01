Sooner Smackdown: No. 24 Oklahoma demolishes Texas Tech 62-28

Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi gets a pass off under pressure from Oklahoma defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jones AT&T Stadium was a house of horrors for Texas Tech fans on Halloween night, as No. 24 Oklahoma throttled the Red Raiders 62-28.

Henry Colombi turned the ball over three times in the first half, Texas Tech’s defensive backs were routinely torched by Sooner pass catchers and Oklahoma controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. It was all-around dominance.

Texas Tech dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-4 in Big 12 play with the loss.

Texas Tech actually held a brief lead in the first quaarter. Henry Colombi found Erik Ezukanma for 22 yards on the first play of the game, and SaRodorick Thompson finished the drive with a touchdown. Texas Tech led 7-0.

That’s where the team’s success would end.

After an Oklahoma punt, the Red Raiders committed three penalties in a row, the last of which was an unsportsmanlike conduct call against Matt Wells. They were backed into a fourth-and-45 before punting.

Penalties were a major issue for Texas Tech. False starts and holds hindered the offense’s ability to move the ball at times, and overmatched Red Raider defensive backs committed several pass interference penalties. They committed 11 penalties in all.

Oklahoma’s first points of the game were set up by a broken play. Spencer Rattler fumbled the snap, but was able to pick the ball up and heave it 41 yards to Austin Stogner. A facemask call against TTU kept the drive alive, and Rhamondre Stevenson punched it in for the Sooners’ first score.

After that, Colombi threw the first of two identical first quarter interceptions. Both passes bounced off the hands of Red Raider receivers and popped into the air for easy Oklahoma picks in Texas Tech territory. The Sooners converted the short fields into seven points both times.

It wasn’t much better on the other end.

Spencer Rattler had receivers running free all night long, and his passes were on the money. In the second quarter, he fired one to Theo Wease for a 48-yard gain, which set up Stevenson’s second score of the night, giving OU 42 unanswered points after Texas Tech’s opening drive touchdown.

The freshman quarterback was pulled early in the third quarter, and finished the night with 288 yards and two touchdowns on 30 passes.

Oklahoma moved the ball down the field through the air, but often punched it in on the ground. The Sooners had five rushing touchdowns, three of which came from Stevenson.

Rattler had success throwing the ball down the field in part because of his offensive line, which gave his receivers plenty of time to get free deep. When they did, Rattler found them.

It was a much different story for Colombi, who was under siege from Oklahoma pass rushers all night. The Sooners finished with two sacks, but forced plenty of rushed throws and delivered big hits.

After scoring on their first drive, the Red Raiders mustered just seven points in the game’s next 44 minutes. Those points came in the second quarter from Travis Koontz, who got open on a tight end throwback play and ran 75 yards for a touchdown.

Texas Tech scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, courtesy of Ja’Lynn Polk and Chadarius Townsend.

The Red Raiders finally got over the hump and won their first Big 12 game a week ago against West Virginia, but Oklahoma’s beatdown proves that they have a long way to go before being able to contend with the cream of the Big 12’s crop.