NORMAN, Oklahoma – Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson scored 30 points Wednesday, helping the Sooners knock off No. 9 Texas Tech 70-55.

OU used a 3-point-heavy attack, draining 13 3-pointers compared to just two from Texas Tech. Gibson executed the strategy to perfection, making eight deep balls.

Mark Adams’ no-middle defense sells out to protect the paint, so instead of forcing up contested layups, the Sooners kicked the ball back out on drives and launched 3s with no hesitation.

Oklahoma shot the ball remarkably well in the second half, connecting on eight of 11 3-pointers. Gibson made back-to-back 3s to give OU a 44-37 lead with 13:06 remaining in the game. Texas Tech never cut the lead to less than four points after that.

Terrence Shannon Jr. and Adonis Arms both suited up for the Red Raiders after taking hard falls in the team’s last contest at West Virginia. Shannon played well, making his first 3-pointer since January 22 and putting 11 points on the board.

The Sooners did a terrific job against Bryson Williams, holding the super-senior to single-digit scoring for the first time since Big 12 play began. Williams managed just five points, and was one of four Red Raider starters that did not reach double digits.

Kevin McCullar (12 points) and Shannon (11) were the only two members of the team that did surpass 10 points.

Texas Tech turned the ball over seven times in a sloppy first half, but still entered halftime with a 30-25 lead. Kevin Obanor slammed down an emphatic dunk over Elijah Harkless with 2:30 remaining in the half.

The second half was all Oklahoma. Their red-hot 3-point shooting helped them outscore TTU 45-25 in the period.

The Red Raiders slipped behind Baylor in the Big 12 standings with the loss. They will return to Lubbock to play TCU on Saturday next.