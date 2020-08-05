Source: Texas Tech agrees to game with Houston Baptist, but deal not yet finalized

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech football has reached an agreement with Houston Baptist to play against the Huskies for its lone nonconference game of the 2020 season, but the deal is not yet finalized, a source confirmed to Red Raider Nation Monday.

If the deal goes through, the game will take place on Saturday, September 12.

The Big 12 announced Monday that it would go to a “nine plus one” schedule, involving nine conference games and one nonconference game.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Raiders were slated to play at UTEP and host Alabama State and Arizona for their nonconference slate.

The SWAC and Pac-12 moved to conference-only schedules, eliminating the Alabama State and Arizona games. As part of the Big 12’s schedule, the conference required its teams to play their nonconference game at home, according to The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, so the Red Raiders’ trip to El Paso was called off as well.

The Southland Conference, which Houston Baptist plays in, has yet not finalized a plan for its 2020 football season. That could be one reason why the game has not yet been finalized, according to a source.

The Big 12 said it anticipates conference games to start in mid- to late-September. If games start on September 19 — the Saturday after the proposed date with Houston Baptist — Texas Tech would jump straight into conference play. If they begin on September 26, the Red Raiders would have an idle week.

In 2019, Houston Baptist had a 5-7 overall record and finished second-to-last in the Southland with a 2-6 record.