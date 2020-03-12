1  of  3
Breaking News
Big 12 cancels remainder of basketball tournament Texas Tech cancels classes for week of March 23 through 27, classes to resume online One person killed in Wednesday night shooting

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia baseball series postponed

Red Raider Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Jason Davis

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball’s series against West Virginia this weekend will be postponed, Texas Tech announced Thursday.

West Virginia was scheduled to play games in Lubbock on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

West Virginia informed Texas Tech that they would not be traveling at approximately noon Thursday, per Texas Tech.

Texas Tech baseball is 16-3 on the season and is ranked as high as No. 2 in polls.

The news comes after the NBA went on hiatus and all major NCAA conferences canceled their conference tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas Tech is expected to make an official announcement soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar