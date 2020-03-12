Texas Tech vs. West Virginia baseball series postponed

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball’s series against West Virginia this weekend will be postponed, Texas Tech announced Thursday.

West Virginia was scheduled to play games in Lubbock on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

West Virginia informed Texas Tech that they would not be traveling at approximately noon Thursday, per Texas Tech.

Texas Tech baseball is 16-3 on the season and is ranked as high as No. 2 in polls.

The news comes after the NBA went on hiatus and all major NCAA conferences canceled their conference tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas Tech is expected to make an official announcement soon.