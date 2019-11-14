SPC Trio Signs Div. I Letters of Intent

LEVELLAND, Texas — South Plains College women’s basketball celebrated signing day with three members from the 2019 team signing letters of intent to play at the next level.

Sophomore Sarah Shematsi is headed to LSU. The 6-foot-2 small forward picked the Tigers over Miami and Kansas State.

South Plains point guard Caroline Germond will head to the metroplex to play for TCU next season. She’s joined in Fort Worth by Channel Noah, who also signed with the Horned Frogs on Wednesday.

The Lady Texans will be on the road for the first time this weekend when they travel to Hobbs for the New Mexico Junior College Classic. South Plains will square off with No. 15 Salt Lake on Friday at 7 p.m. before a 5 p.m. contest against Grayson on Saturday. Both games will stream live at spctexans.com.